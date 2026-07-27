IDFC First Bank posts ₹1,075 cr Q1 profit, shares jump
Business
IDFC First Bank's stock jumped almost 10% on Monday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹88.76.
The buzz? The bank posted a huge 132% year-over-year profit increase for Q1 FY27: net profit leaped to ₹1,075 crore.
By late morning, shares were still up about 6%, trading at ₹85.45.
Brokerages raise IDFC First targets ₹75-₹115
Big brokerages responded quickly, raising their price targets for IDFC First Bank.
JP Morgan bumped its target to ₹90 thanks to strong retail and SME growth, and solid deposit gains.
CLSA now sees the stock at ₹95, while Nomura raised its target to the same after updating earnings forecasts.
Investec is even more optimistic with a new target of ₹115; Morgan Stanley lifted its target to ₹75 but stayed cautious about valuations.