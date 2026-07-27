IDFC First Bank posts ₹1,075 cr Q1 profit, shares jump

Big brokerages responded quickly, raising their price targets for IDFC First Bank.

JP Morgan bumped its target to ₹90 thanks to strong retail and SME growth, and solid deposit gains.

CLSA now sees the stock at ₹95, while Nomura raised its target to the same after updating earnings forecasts.

Investec is even more optimistic with a new target of ₹115; Morgan Stanley lifted its target to ₹75 but stayed cautious about valuations.