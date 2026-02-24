IDFC First Bank returns ₹583cr to Haryana government

CM Saini confirms money was back within 24 hours

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed the money was back within 24 hours and credited solid financial management.

An initial investigation points to four or five bank employees being involved—they're set to face strict action.

A high-level committee is now on the case to figure out what went wrong and how to stop it from happening again.

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank is teaming up with officials for legal action against those responsible, as calls for a deeper probe continue.