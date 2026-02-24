IDFC First Bank uncovers ₹590cr fraud at Chandigarh branch

Preliminary findings and actions taken

Early findings suggest some bank employees, possibly working with outsiders, manipulated account balances for reasons under investigation.

Four officials have been suspended, police are involved, and KPMG is running a forensic audit. The RBI says there's no wider risk to the banking system.

Meanwhile, Haryana has cut ties with IDFC First Bank and ordered a full investigation—Chief Minister Saini promises all stolen funds will be recovered.