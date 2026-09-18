IDTA announces ₹2,170cr investment in 56 deep-tech firms in India

A big chunk went to startups tackling energy and climate issues: ₹655 crore spread across eight companies.

Quantum tech, robotics, and space got similar attention with investments in 21 firms.

AI startups weren't left out either, grabbing ₹639 crore for 16 companies.

The rest went to biotech, pharma, and digital economy players.

As Sriram Viswanathan, an IDTA member and a founding partner at Celesta Capital, put it, backing these deep-tech ventures is key for building sustainable businesses that can shine globally.