IDTA announces ₹2,170cr investment in 56 deep-tech firms in India
IDTA's members invested ₹2,170 crore in 56 deep-tech firms in India over the last year.
Announced at Semicon India 2026, the funding came from a mix of Indian and global investors, each investing independently in accordance with their respective investment strategies and processes.
IDTA funding allocates ₹655cr to energy
A big chunk went to startups tackling energy and climate issues: ₹655 crore spread across eight companies.
Quantum tech, robotics, and space got similar attention with investments in 21 firms.
AI startups weren't left out either, grabbing ₹639 crore for 16 companies.
The rest went to biotech, pharma, and digital economy players.
As Sriram Viswanathan, an IDTA member and a founding partner at Celesta Capital, put it, backing these deep-tech ventures is key for building sustainable businesses that can shine globally.