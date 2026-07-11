IEA: India's natural gas demand to fall 8% this year

Industrial output declines, LNG imports surge

Fertilizer production took a seven percent hit and petrochemicals dropped by a sharp 21% between January and April.

On the flip side, more people are using compressed and piped natural gas at home and work. Residential and commercial use actually jumped by 12%.

To keep up with supply, India started importing way more liquefied natural gas from Africa (almost three times as much) and boosted North American imports by 70%, helping balance out a big drop from the Gulf.