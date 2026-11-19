IEA: Middle East conflict accelerates shift to solar and nuclear
The International Energy Agency (IEA) just reported that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is shaking up how the world gets its energy.
Disruptions to oil routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, plus growing climate worries, are pushing countries to invest more in solar and nuclear power.
In Asia, though, coal is still sticking around as a backup.
Cooling demand overtakes heating worldwide
For the first time this year, global demand for cooling has overtaken heating. Air conditioners are now using more power than heaters worldwide.
Rising energy needs in places like India and China are speeding up moves toward electrification and cleaner options.
At COP31, leaders are talking about cutting fossil fuel use and making sure future energy supplies are secure.