IEA projects India's oil demand rising 3% annually to 2035
India's need for crude oil is expected to climb by 3% every year until 2035, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
That's an extra 1.3 million barrels a day, making India the fastest-growing oil consumer among emerging economies.
The main drivers? Booming sectors like petrochemicals and aviation.
Oil remains top energy through 2050
India's rising appetite for oil will help push global demand up to 106 million barrels a day by 2035, even as places like the European Union cut back thanks to more electric vehicles.
While some regions see declines, growing needs in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia are keeping oil as the world's top energy source through at least 2050, especially for making plastics and fueling planes.