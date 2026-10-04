IEA releases about 325 million barrels amid West Asia conflict
Around 325 million barrels have so far been released to help ease worldwide supply issues caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.
This big move is part of the collective action announced on 11 March 2026, aiming to fight off serious diesel shortages made worse by problems in the Strait of Hormuz.
IEA and G-7 coordinate 100 million barrels
IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said, "Around 325 million barrels of the IEA collective action announced on 11 March have so far been released, representing over 80% of the 400 million barrels originally pledged in the action. This has played a significant role in plugging the supply gap and reassuring markets in such unprecedented times," for keeping markets steady during these tough times.
With more than 80% of its pledged oil now out, the IEA is working alongside G-7 leaders, who met to coordinate another 100 million barrels and encourage more production, especially as refinery attacks and tight diesel supplies continue to challenge global energy security.