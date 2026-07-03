IFSC rule allows physical gold fund launch at GIFT City
India just got among the first physical gold investment funds at GIFT City, thanks to Artha Bharat and Singapore's FinMet.
This move follows a fresh rule from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in January 2026, which now lets commodity trading count as financial products in the IFSC zone.
Basically, it's a new way for people to invest in actual gold, without having to buy and store it themselves.
Open-ended fund offers cash or gold
The Artha Bharat FinMet Physical Gold Fund puts at least 95% of its money into high-quality gold bars traded on the India International Bullion Exchange.
It's open-ended, so you can join or leave weekly, and you get to choose if you want your returns in cash or real gold.
All that gold sits safely in insured vaults, making this a pretty modern (and secure) option for anyone curious about investing in physical gold without the hassle.