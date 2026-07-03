IFSC rule allows physical gold fund launch at GIFT City

Open-ended fund offers cash or gold

The Artha Bharat FinMet Physical Gold Fund puts at least 95% of its money into high-quality gold bars traded on the India International Bullion Exchange.

It's open-ended, so you can join or leave weekly, and you get to choose if you want your returns in cash or real gold.

All that gold sits safely in insured vaults, making this a pretty modern (and secure) option for anyone curious about investing in physical gold without the hassle.