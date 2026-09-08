IFSCA awards Niyo payment service provider license for GIFT City

After acquiring Capital India Finance's forex business, which operates under the RemitX brand, Niyo's branch network has grown more than four times bigger across India.

They're also upgrading their technology so you can use their services easily, whether you walk into a branch or tap on their app.

As Chief Business Officer Sai Sankar puts it, this step is all about meeting the rising demand from students and professionals needing smooth international money solutions: The globalizing consumer is no longer defined by travel alone. International education, employment, spending, and money movement are becoming an increasingly important part of consumers' financial lives.