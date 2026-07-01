IFSCa clears HiwaPay to run cross-border payments from GIFT City
Business
HiWiPay, a fintech startup, just got the green light from India's IFSCA to set up shop at GIFT City in Gujarat.
Its new branch will build secure, regulated systems to make cross-border payments easier for exporters, freelancers, SaaS companies, and e-commerce platforms.
They'll kick things off once all the paperwork and final approvals are sorted.
HiWiPay to offer payments FX escrow
HiWiPay's new service will cover everything from international money transfers and merchant payments to foreign exchange management and escrow services.
With this move, they join a small but growing group of payment providers at GIFT City.
Co-founder Geeta Chauhan says their goal is to simplify global transactions and help businesses scale internationally with confidence.