IFSCa clears HiwaPay to run cross-border payments from GIFT City Business Jul 01, 2026

HiWiPay, a fintech startup, just got the green light from India's IFSCA to set up shop at GIFT City in Gujarat.

Its new branch will build secure, regulated systems to make cross-border payments easier for exporters, freelancers, SaaS companies, and e-commerce platforms.

They'll kick things off once all the paperwork and final approvals are sorted.