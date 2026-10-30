IG Defence and MSA Global sign MoU to localize platforms
Business
IG Defence from India and Oman's MSA Global have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to co-develop and localize three defense platforms, using IG's own tech like KAL (a long-range attack drone), BAJ (a counter-drone system), and JWALA (a micro-missile for stopping drones).
The big idea? Build these in Oman to boost local defense across the Gulf region.
MoU exchanged in Muscat
The MoU was exchanged in Muscat.
IG Defence's CEO called it a chance to blend Indian innovation with Omani industry, while MSA Global's chairman highlighted how building homegrown defense tech is key for tackling security challenges in the region.