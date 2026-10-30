IG Defence and MSA Global sign MoU to localize platforms

IG Defence from India and Oman's MSA Global have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to co-develop and localize three defense platforms, using IG's own tech like KAL (a long-range attack drone), BAJ (a counter-drone system), and JWALA (a micro-missile for stopping drones).

The big idea? Build these in Oman to boost local defense across the Gulf region.