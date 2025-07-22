IHCL shares fall 2% despite best-ever yearly results

IHCL increased its net profit by approximately 63% to ₹1,961 crore for FY25, with revenue jumping from ₹6,769 crore last year to ₹8,334 crore. The company also announced a ₹2 per share dividend, showing confidence in its cash flow.

Despite strong annual numbers, investors seemed concerned about a weaker June quarter—revenue was up 32% year-on-year but down 16% from last quarter; net profit dropped 41% sequentially.

Still, earnings per share rose thanks to better margins and cost control.