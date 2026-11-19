IIM Calcutta launches 9-month AI-Powered product management course with TimesPro
IIM Calcutta just rolled out a new nine-month "AI-Powered Product Management" course, made with TimesPro.
It's all about helping professionals level up their product management skills for today's AI-focused business world: think using AI in product strategy, customer innovation, and smarter decision-making.
Course includes 12 modules and capstone
You'll get 12 modules covering everything from product strategy to analytics, plus a hands-on capstone project and two campus visits.
The program is designed for working professionals with at least three years' experience.
Finish the course, and you'll earn a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta.
Professors leading the program say it's about building real-world tech skills and learning how to use AI thoughtfully for business growth.