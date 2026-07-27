IIM Calcutta revamps EPGM to integrate AI across functions
IIM Calcutta has refreshed its Executive Program in General Management (EPGM) to help professionals keep up with today's AI-driven business world.
The 12-month course, offered in association with TalentSprint, part of Accenture, now integrates AI across marketing, finance, strategy, and operations, plus topics like generative AI and digital business models.
Program includes AI impact business report
The program is designed for working professionals and includes live online classes, case studies, and business simulations.
You'll need a graduate or postgraduate degree, at least one year of work experience, and 50% marks to apply.
Participants also tackle real-world problems using AI through the "AI Impact Business Report."
IIM Calcutta holds triple accreditation
Graduates get certified by IIM Calcutta, the only Indian business school with triple accreditation, and become part of an alumni network of over 33,000 professionals.
The course also includes two three-day campus immersions for hands-on learning and networking.