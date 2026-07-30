IIM Kozhikode launches 20-week executive course on AI product innovation

You will dive into five hands-on mini-projects and a big capstone project, using tools like ChatGPT, Figma, and n8n.

Expect live masterclasses from industry pros on topics like human-AI design and agentic systems.

Finish the course, and you earn an IIM Kozhikode certificate, with an option for campus immersion to network with peers.

This launch comes as businesses are adopting AI faster than ever, so it is pretty timely if you're looking to level up your skills.