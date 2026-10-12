IIM Lucknow unveils July 2027 MBA for family business successors
IIM Lucknow is launching a fresh MBA program just for people involved in family businesses, aiming to help the next generation step up as leaders.
The first batch kicks off July 2027, and applications are open until December 31, 2026 (Phase one) or April 2, 2027 (Phase two).
Two year MBA requires 20cr turnover
This two-year program mixes classroom learning with hands-on Family Business Labs and even international trips to see how global family-run companies work.
To get in, you'll need a bachelor's degree or an equivalent professional qualification (CA/CS/ICWA) (minimum of 50% aggregate marks/equivalent CGPA in 10th, 12th, and Undergraduate Degree), a valid GMAT, GRE, or IIM-L entrance score, and being an Owner or Scion of a family business/enterprise with a minimum investment in business/turnover of at least ₹20 crore per annum.
There's also a personal interview to gage your leadership potential, and you'll actually build a real growth plan for your own business during the course.