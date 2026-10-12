IIM Lucknow unveils July 2027 MBA for family business successors

This two-year program mixes classroom learning with hands-on Family Business Labs and even international trips to see how global family-run companies work.

To get in, you'll need a bachelor's degree or an equivalent professional qualification (CA/CS/ICWA) (minimum of 50% aggregate marks/equivalent CGPA in 10th, 12th, and Undergraduate Degree), a valid GMAT, GRE, or IIM-L entrance score, and being an Owner or Scion of a family business/enterprise with a minimum investment in business/turnover of at least ₹20 crore per annum.

There's also a personal interview to gage your leadership potential, and you'll actually build a real growth plan for your own business during the course.