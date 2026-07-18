IIQC 6th edition in Gurugram spotlights AI, alternative data, SIFs

Prof. Miquel Noguer I Alonso explained how "Agentic AI" could seriously change the way portfolios are managed and trades are made.

Panels featuring leaders from LSEG and S&P Global dug into how AI and new types of data are being used in India, and what hurdles still remain.

Another big takeaway: SIFs are becoming a go-to for ultra-wealthy investors and family offices looking for more structured strategies.

The conference drew key names like LAQSA co-founders Rishi Kohli, Pankaj Mani, and Arvind Mathur, plus Prof. Chetan Ghate and Sunil Ramrakhiani.