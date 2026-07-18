IIQC 6th edition in Gurugram spotlights AI, alternative data, SIFs
The Indian Institutional Quant Conference (IIQC) just wrapped up its sixth edition in Gurugram, spotlighting how AI, alternative data, and Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) are shaping India's investment scene.
The event brought together experts from around the world to talk about the latest trends in quantitative investing.
IIQC panels feature agentic AI discussion
Prof. Miquel Noguer I Alonso explained how "Agentic AI" could seriously change the way portfolios are managed and trades are made.
Panels featuring leaders from LSEG and S&P Global dug into how AI and new types of data are being used in India, and what hurdles still remain.
Another big takeaway: SIFs are becoming a go-to for ultra-wealthy investors and family offices looking for more structured strategies.
The conference drew key names like LAQSA co-founders Rishi Kohli, Pankaj Mani, and Arvind Mathur, plus Prof. Chetan Ghate and Sunil Ramrakhiani.