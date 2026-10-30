IIT Guwahati and Tata Electronics open semiconductor Centre of Excellence

This partnership will roll out new diploma and BTech programs focused on semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP).

Local colleges will also get involved, making these courses more accessible.

Plus, faculty from different institutes will get special training to keep teaching sharp and industry-relevant.

As IIT Guwahati's director, Professor Devendra Jalihal, puts it, this is all about connecting students with industry needs and boosting tech talent in Assam and the Northeast.