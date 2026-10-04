IIT Madras incubated QNu Labs targets ₹80cr revenue by FY2027

QNu Labs, incubated at IIT Madras in 2016, is shooting for ₹80 crore in revenue by fiscal 2027 thanks to its quantum-safe security product, QShield 2.0.

This new tech could bring in ₹10-15 crore order pipeline in the current financial year (FY27 / Apr 2026-Mar 2027), with each deal usually between ₹1 to 2 crore.