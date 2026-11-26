IIT's Class of 2027 faces tough market, relies on PPOs
IIT's Class of 2027 is stepping into a tough job market this year.
With global conflicts and AI shaking things up, companies are leaning toward experienced hires over fresh grads.
Placement cells are reaching out to more recruiters, and pre-placement offers (PPOs) during internships have become a real lifeline for students hoping to secure jobs early.
Older IIT placements start 1 December
Older IIT placements are set to begin in the early hours of 1 December, while newer campuses have already started.
There's strong demand for AI engineers, machine learning pros, and quantitative researchers, even as overall hiring slows down.
High-frequency trading firms are still in the game, offering bigger paychecks to candidates with advanced algorithmic skills, showing that specialized tech talent is more valuable than ever.