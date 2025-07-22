Next Article
IKEA appoints Patrik Antoni as new CEO for India
IKEA has named Patrik Antoni as its new CEO for India, starting August 2025.
He'll be leading the brand's push to grow and open more stores across the country, making sure everything runs smoothly between IKEA and Ingka Group.
Antoni's extensive experience with IKEA
Antoni knows IKEA inside out—he's spent over 20 years with the company and helped launch its very first Indian store in Hyderabad back in 2017.
He also managed all of Ingka Group's operations in Russia, so he brings some serious global experience to the table.
Susanne Pulverer led IKEA India for over 8 years
He's taking over from Susanne Pulverer, who's led IKEA India for over eight years and worked at the company for nearly three decades.
Pulverer played a big part in building up IKEA's presence and sustainability efforts here before handing things off to Antoni.