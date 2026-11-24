While IKEA isn't profitable yet, it's managed to shrink its losses by tightening operations.

The brand is aiming to turn profitable by FY2029 and has welcomed over 204 million customer visits.

Looking ahead, IKEA wants to expand to 30 stores, many in smaller formats, and boost local sourcing to half its products by 2030.

Plus, food sales are helping out too, making up about 10% of their revenue.