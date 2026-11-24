IKEA India targets profitability by FY29, CFO Murali Iyer says
IKEA India is now aiming to turn profitable by FY29, a year later than planned.
The shift comes as the company juggles big investments in new stores and ongoing financial hurdles.
CFO Murali Iyer explained that while they originally eyed FY30, they're now pushing for FY29.
IKEA India revenue up 14% ₹2,100cr
Despite challenges like geopolitical tensions and currency volatility, IKEA India's revenue jumped 14% in FY26 (the financial year to 31 Aug 2026) to ₹2,100 crore, with losses shrinking a bit too.
To speed up growth (and save money), they're opening smaller stores and boosting local manufacturing, hoping one-half of their products will be made in India by 2030.
Plus, they're working on better supply chains and reaching more cities beyond just Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.