IKEA to open 2nd Delhi city-format store in Saket
Business
IKEA is opening its second city-format store in Delhi-NCR on July 30, 2026, at DLF Avenue, Saket.
The new spot covers 30,000 square feet and will feature about 3,000 products, 1,400 of which you can grab and go the same day.
This launch is part of IKEA's bigger plan to open 30 stores across India by 2030.
IKEA offers over 6,900 products online
Aimed mainly at folks in South and Central Delhi, the Saket store will offer everything from furniture and home decor to kitchenware and storage solutions.
You'll also have access to IKEA's full range (over 6,900 products) online or via its app if you prefer shopping from your couch.
Delhi is a big focus for IKEA's growth; as CEO Patrik Antoni put it, the city "is critical for us," with even larger stores coming soon to Noida and Gurgaon.