iLive Connect brings hospital-level care home in India

The platform uses smart, FDA/CE-approved wearable sensors that track your vitals in real time. AI analyzes these trends and flags early warning signs before things get serious. A team of doctors is always on call at a 24/7 command center, ready to step in if something's off.

Why this matters

If you or your family deal with issues like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, or heart problems, iLive Connect offers peace of mind by keeping an expert eye on things—even if you're far from a hospital or living alone.

It acts as a safety net alongside your regular doctors and works for families both in India and abroad.