US tariff ruling delay rattles Indian markets

Why does this matter?

This uncertainty has already erased ₹15 lakh crore from BSE-listed firms' value, with Sensex and Nifty dropping 2.5% in a week—the sharpest fall in over three months.

Export-driven sectors are especially stressed, as tariffs on some Indian goods were raised to 50%, partly because of India's ongoing Russian oil imports.

Foreign investors are pulling back too, waiting for clarity before making their next move.