Next Article
US tariff ruling delay rattles Indian markets
Business
Indian stocks have been sliding after the US Supreme Court put off deciding on President Trump's global tariffs.
With all those extra duties still in place, trade-focused companies are feeling the heat—Sensex and Nifty just logged their longest losing streak in months.
Why does this matter?
This uncertainty has already erased ₹15 lakh crore from BSE-listed firms' value, with Sensex and Nifty dropping 2.5% in a week—the sharpest fall in over three months.
Export-driven sectors are especially stressed, as tariffs on some Indian goods were raised to 50%, partly because of India's ongoing Russian oil imports.
Foreign investors are pulling back too, waiting for clarity before making their next move.