India cracks down on anonymous crypto, tightens rules for private tokens

What else is changing?

The new guidelines also put self-custody wallets and unhosted wallets under the microscope.

Companies have to monitor for shady activity using tools that spot things like crypto mixers and tumblers.

If you're using a hosted wallet, get ready to share more details about where your funds come from and where they're going.

Central bank digital currencies (like the Digital Rupee) are off the hook for now, but private cryptos face extra checks—including mandatory cybersecurity audits by Indian authorities.