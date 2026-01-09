PhonePe nears 10B monthly UPI transactions ahead of IPO

How PhonePe stacks up and what's next

Backed by Walmart, PhonePe plans to raise ₹12,000 crore (about $1.35 billion) through its IPO.

With over 20 crore active users and December's transaction value topping ₹13.6 lakh crore, it's leading the digital payments race—well ahead of Google Pay and Paytm.

For now, new apps like Navi and Flipkart's super.money have gained market share in this fast-moving space.