Saks Global plans Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing: Report

What went wrong, and what's next?

Things got tough for Saks Global after they merged with Neiman Marcus in 2024, which left them with a lot of debt just as luxury sales started slowing down.

Their revenue dropped 13% year-over-year, hitting $1.6 billion in Q2 2025.

To keep the lights on during bankruptcy, they're working on a $1.25 billion financing deal—mostly new funds—to pay vendors and keep business running while they try to sort things out.