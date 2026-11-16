Iman Nasseri says oil could fall to $75-$85 next year
Oil prices could drop to around $75 to $85 a barrel next year, down from today's $90 to $95 a barrel.
Iman Nasseri, Senior VP - Middle East & Asia at FGE NexantECA, says this is mostly because there's more oil supply and higher inventories worldwide.
The forecast also assumes OPEC will cut production in the second quarter to help balance things out.
Biofuels drive global demand peak 2025
Global demand for oil is now believed to have peaked in 2025, earlier than previously thought, mainly because alternative energy sources like biofuels are catching on.
Plus, some refineries in places like the Middle East, Russia, and China aren't running at full speed, adding to the market imbalance.
On a hopeful note, shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to gradually ease, with the region moving toward a new normal by the end of next year as tensions ease and new export options open up.