IMARC Group: India gourmet market $6.6B now $24.5B by 2034
India's gourmet food scene is about to get a lot bigger: think $6.6 billion now, jumping to $24.5 billion by 2034, according to IMARC Group.
What's driving this? More people have disposable income and are looking for premium, health-focused foods that feel a bit special.
FSSAI scrutiny boosts India's clean-label demand
With the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulatory scrutiny of misleading labels and unsubstantiated health claims, brands are stepping up their game.
Shoppers are reaching for clean-label picks, artisanal treats, and gourmet ingredients, whether it's FreshTerra's cold-pressed oils or Food Stories' new launches in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Even quick-delivery apps like Blinkit and Zepto are making it easier to try these high-quality foods at home.