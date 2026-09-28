IMARC Group: India gourmet market $6.6B now $24.5B by 2034

With the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulatory scrutiny of misleading labels and unsubstantiated health claims, brands are stepping up their game.

Shoppers are reaching for clean-label picks, artisanal treats, and gourmet ingredients, whether it's FreshTerra's cold-pressed oils or Food Stories' new launches in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Even quick-delivery apps like Blinkit and Zepto are making it easier to try these high-quality foods at home.