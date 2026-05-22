IMAX in early-stage talks for potential sale
What's the story
IMAX, the giant behind the big-screen experience, is in early-stage talks with potential buyers, according to The Wall Street Journal. The news comes after the company surpassed Wall Street's expectations for its financial performance in the March quarter of 2026. The talks are at a very preliminary stage, and there is no guarantee that they will lead to a sale.
Market reaction
IMAX's share price sees significant increase
Following the news of possible acquisition talks, IMAX's shares soared over 10% in after-hours trading. The company's stock is currently trading at about $33.88 per share, down from its 52-week high of $44. However, it has seen significant growth since last summer, when it was priced at $24 per share, and in the mid-teens the year before that.
Revenue expectations
IMAX's optimistic revenue projections
Despite the ongoing talks, IMAX remains optimistic about its future revenue. The company has projected a record $1.4 billion in global box office revenue from its locations worldwide by 2026. This comes on the back of successful releases such as Project Hail Mary and Avatar: Fire and Ash, which have contributed significantly to the company's financial performance.
Future films
Upcoming releases expected to boost IMAX's performance
IMAX has a number of upcoming releases that are expected to do well in the market. These include Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and Netflix and David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth. Warner Bros recently reported that 70MM IMAX shows for Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune: Part Three were already selling out in North America and London ahead of its December 18 release.