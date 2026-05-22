IMAX in early-stage talks for potential sale

IMAX, the giant behind the big-screen experience, is in early-stage talks with potential buyers, according to The Wall Street Journal. The news comes after the company surpassed Wall Street's expectations for its financial performance in the March quarter of 2026. The talks are at a very preliminary stage, and there is no guarantee that they will lead to a sale.

Market reaction IMAX's share price sees significant increase Following the news of possible acquisition talks, IMAX's shares soared over 10% in after-hours trading. The company's stock is currently trading at about $33.88 per share, down from its 52-week high of $44. However, it has seen significant growth since last summer, when it was priced at $24 per share, and in the mid-teens the year before that.

Revenue expectations IMAX's optimistic revenue projections Despite the ongoing talks, IMAX remains optimistic about its future revenue. The company has projected a record $1.4 billion in global box office revenue from its locations worldwide by 2026. This comes on the back of successful releases such as Project Hail Mary and Avatar: Fire and Ash, which have contributed significantly to the company's financial performance.

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