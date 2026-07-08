Meet Silvana Tenreyro, new chief economist of International Monetary Fund

Professional background

Tenreyro has extensive experience in the field

Tenreyro has a wealth of experience, having served as an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee from 2017 to 2023. She was also an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and sat on the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Mauritius. Currently, she is part of Georgieva's external advisory group and advises major public and private institutions on economic and financial matters.