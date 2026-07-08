Meet Silvana Tenreyro, new chief economist of International Monetary Fund
What's the story
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Silvana Tenreyro as its new chief economist. She will replace Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who is returning to academia. The announcement was made by IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Tenreyro, a citizen of Argentina, Italy, and UK, is a professor of economics at the London School of Economics and will take up her new role on August 10.
Professional background
Tenreyro has extensive experience in the field
Tenreyro has a wealth of experience, having served as an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee from 2017 to 2023. She was also an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and sat on the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Mauritius. Currently, she is part of Georgieva's external advisory group and advises major public and private institutions on economic and financial matters.
Academic background
Academic background and personal life
Tenreyro earned her Ph.D. and Master of Arts in economics from Harvard University after completing her undergraduate studies in Argentina. She is married to economist Francesco Caselli, who heads the academic board at the London School of Economics. Moritz Schularick, President of the Kiel Institute, praised Tenreyro for her pioneering work on economic volatility and monetary policy transmission when she won last year's Bernhard Harms Prize.