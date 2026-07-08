IMF appoints Silvana Tenreyro chief economist to shape global advice
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) just tapped Silvana Tenreyro as its new chief economist, starting August 10.
She is stepping in for Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who has returned to academia.
Tenreyro will now be the one shaping the IMF's big-picture economic advice and updates around the world.
Silvana Tenreyro brings global policy experience
Tenreyro brings a global perspective (she has Argentine, Italian, and British roots) and serious experience, from teaching at the London School of Economics to helping set interest rates at the Bank of England.
She holds a Harvard Ph.D. and recently won a major award for her research on how economies handle shocks.
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva praised her "intellectual leadership" and hands-on know-how, qualities seen as especially important right now with so much economic uncertainty worldwide.