IMF appoints Silvana Tenreyro chief economist to shape global advice

Silvana Tenreyro brings global policy experience

Tenreyro brings a global perspective (she has Argentine, Italian, and British roots) and serious experience, from teaching at the London School of Economics to helping set interest rates at the Bank of England.

She holds a Harvard Ph.D. and recently won a major award for her research on how economies handle shocks.

The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva praised her "intellectual leadership" and hands-on know-how, qualities seen as especially important right now with so much economic uncertainty worldwide.