IMF approves $695 million in $2.4bn Sri Lanka recovery package

Sri Lanka: Ditwah killed over 600

Cyclone Ditwah hit hard in late 2025, causing more than 600 deaths and $4.1 billion in damages.

On top of that, rising oil prices and fewer tourists, thanks to the West Asian conflict, have slowed the country's growth to an expected 3% by 2026.

The government has rolled out relief measures and reconstruction efforts to try to turn things around.