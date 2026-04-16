IMF chief Georgieva warns economy faces Middle East conflict strain
IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva says the world's economy could hit some rough patches thanks to the ongoing Middle East conflict and high oil prices.
She explained at the IMF and World Bank meetings that rising energy costs may push up inflation, especially for food, if fertilizers become harder to get.
Recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have already made things pricier for countries that import oil.
Georgieva cites $50 billion financing demand
Georgieva urged central banks to be careful with interest rates unless inflation expectations shift.
She mentioned that more countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, are seeking financial help, with demand possibly reaching $50 billion.
Her advice? Countries needing support should act quickly, since a faster end to the conflict could ease some pressure.
As she put it, "Currently, we have 39 programs, and prospective demand for new programs from at least a dozen countries, a number of them in sub-Saharan Africa," Georgieva said.