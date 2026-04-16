IMF chief Georgieva warns economy faces Middle East conflict strain

Georgieva cites $50 billion financing demand

Georgieva urged central banks to be careful with interest rates unless inflation expectations shift.

She mentioned that more countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, are seeking financial help, with demand possibly reaching $50 billion.

Her advice? Countries needing support should act quickly, since a faster end to the conflict could ease some pressure.

As she put it, "Currently, we have 39 programs, and prospective demand for new programs from at least a dozen countries, a number of them in sub-Saharan Africa," Georgieva said.