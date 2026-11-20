IMF head Georgieva sees AI volatility persisting amid chip curbs
The head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, thinks the current ups and downs in the AI market could last a while.
She points to investors getting a bit too hyped about AI and the US aiming to crackdown on smuggling of high-end chips to China and new US rules on chips for Southeast Asian countries.
While it might feel like a bumpy ride now, Georgieva believes this reset could actually make things healthier for the long run.
IMF warns on NVIDIA customer financing
Georgieva also called out a trend where companies like NVIDIA help finance their own customers, leading to nearly $1 trillion in mostly debt-backed activity.
She warns that relying so much on borrowed money could put financial stability at risk, and stresses that being open about these practices is super important.
Georgieva forecasts AI adds 0.5% globally
Despite all this, Georgieva remains optimistic about AI's future impact; she expects it could add 0.5% to global growth.
Even with chip restrictions affecting Southeast Asia for now, she notes that tech divides might widen but sees real economic potential ahead.