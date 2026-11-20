The head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, thinks the current ups and downs in the AI market could last a while.

She points to investors getting a bit too hyped about AI and the US aiming to crackdown on smuggling of high-end chips to China and new US rules on chips for Southeast Asian countries.

While it might feel like a bumpy ride now, Georgieva believes this reset could actually make things healthier for the long run.