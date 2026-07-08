IMF lowers 2026 growth to 3% amid West Asia conflict
The IMF just trimmed its global growth outlook for 2026 from 3.1% to 3%.
The main reason? Ongoing conflict in West Asia is slowing things down, even though AI is boosting demand elsewhere.
This update actually came before the latest spike in U.S.-Iran tensions, which have made things trickier around the vital Strait of Hormuz.
West and Central Asia growth 0.7%
Not every country is feeling the impact the same way. Energy exporters that aren't directly involved in the fighting are doing okay, but countries that rely on imports are getting hit with higher costs.
Growth in West Asia and Central Asia has dropped sharply to just 0.7%, mostly because oil shipping keeps getting disrupted.
IMF flags risks, China 4.6% growth
The IMF also flagged risks like shaky commodity prices and supply chain issues, but it's not all bad news.
China's growth got a slight bump up to 4.6%, and tech-focused economies like Taiwan and South Korea are still holding strong thanks to demand for AI hardware.