India to grow at 6.4% in FY27, says IMF

International outlook

Global growth projections and risks

The IMF has projected global growth at 3% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027. The slowdown is largely attributed to the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has been partly offset by an uptick in demand-driven momentum within the global technology cycle, due to advances in artificial intelligence (AI). However, risks remain tilted toward the downside, with renewed conflict posing an immediate threat to economic stability worldwide.