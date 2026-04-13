Are IMF's tax recommendations harming India?

India has received the highest number of regressive tax recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between 2022 and 2024, a report by Oxfam has revealed. The analysis was published ahead of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. It highlights a "double standard" in the global body's approach toward tax advice for different countries.

Tax disparity Majority of tax advice regressive for poor countries The Oxfam report highlights that 59% of the IMF's tax advice to low- and lower-middle-income nations was regressive, while 52% of its recommendations for high-income nations were progressive. A regressive tax is one that takes a larger percentage from low-income earners than from high-income earners. This is contrary to a progressive tax system where the rate increases as income increases.

Recommendation review Less than 3% recommendations on wealth taxes Oxfam reviewed 1,049 tax recommendations given by the IMF to 125 countries between 2022 and 2024. The study found that only about 3% (30 recommendations) were focused on net wealth taxes and taxing income from wealth, such as capital gains. Despite the rapid growth of extreme wealth, billionaire wealth has surged by 81% since 2020, the report noted a lack of progressive tax measures in these recommendations.

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Equity US, Brazil received most progressive advice The report found that the US and Brazil received the most progressive IMF tax advice. Other countries like Canada, Australia, France, the UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, and Norway also got more progressive recommendations. However, India received the highest number of regressive recommendations followed by other Global South nations. This pattern indicates a potential bias in IMF's tax advice toward high-income countries while imposing regressive measures on poorer ones.

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Impact Global South could face worsening inequality The Oxfam report warns that the regressive nature of IMF's tax advice for Global South countries could worsen inequality. It could disproportionately burden middle- and low-income individuals while sparing the wealthiest. The analysis also noted that South Asia received the most regressive IMF tax advice, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean as well as sub-Saharan Africa.