India to remain world's fastest-growing major economy: International Monetary Fund

Future projections

Projected slowdown in India's growth

The IMF predicts India's growth will moderate to 6.4% in 2027, indicating that while the domestic economy is strong, it can't remain completely insulated from an increasingly uncertain global environment. Even with this projected slowdown, India is expected to outpace other major economies such as China and the US. This is largely due to India's reliance on domestic consumption rather than exports for economic growth.