India to remain world's fastest-growing major economy: International Monetary Fund
What's the story
India is set to retain its title as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with a projected growth rate of 7% in 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The forecast highlights India's resilience amid global challenges such as weak demand, geopolitical tensions, and trade disruptions. However, the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook Update also indicates a more challenging road ahead for India.
Future projections
Projected slowdown in India's growth
The IMF predicts India's growth will moderate to 6.4% in 2027, indicating that while the domestic economy is strong, it can't remain completely insulated from an increasingly uncertain global environment. Even with this projected slowdown, India is expected to outpace other major economies such as China and the US. This is largely due to India's reliance on domestic consumption rather than exports for economic growth.
Economic resilience
Private consumption and services activity boost outlook
The IMF has noted that India's economic outlook is supported by "strong momentum in private consumption and services activity." This highlights the resilience of household spending despite global uncertainty. The services sector, including IT, financial services, aviation, hospitality, and digital businesses, continues to drive economic activity. Public investment in infrastructure has also provided an additional growth cushion for the country.
Employment concerns
Wider implications of slower growth
A slowdown from 7% growth to 6.4% may seem small, but economists warn of wider implications. For an economy as big as India's, slower growth means lower output and fewer investment opportunities. This could potentially lead to weaker job creation at a time when India needs sustained high growth to generate enough employment for millions of young people entering the labor market every year.
Policy challenges
Challenges for policymakers
The challenge for policymakers will be to ensure that slower economic expansion doesn't translate into weaker employment growth. The IMF's projections reflect growing concerns over the external environment, including geopolitical tensions in West Asia, volatile energy prices, trade disruptions, and uncertainty over global monetary policy. These factors continue to cloud the outlook for economies across the world.
Economic vulnerabilities
Crude oil vulnerability remains a concern for India
One of India's biggest vulnerabilities remains crude oil. As the world's third-largest oil importer, India is exposed to sustained increases in energy prices. Higher crude prices can widen the current account deficit, weaken the rupee, and push up inflation by raising transportation and manufacturing costs. If inflation stays high, it could limit RBI's ability to lower interest rates, keeping borrowing costs high for households and businesses.