IMF says super El Nino has not dented India's growth
Business
The IMF says the big worries about Super El Nino hurting India's economy, like weaker crop harvests and pricier food, haven't shown up so far.
Even with all the climate buzz, India's economic growth is still going strong right now, according to IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack.
IMF to reassess India forecast 2027
The IMF plans to take another look at India's growth numbers in January 2027, depending on how weather risks play out.
Their last update in October bumped up India's future growth forecast to 7%, thanks to robust domestic demand and strong services activity in India.
For now, India remains a key player in global growth, but things could shift if climate impacts start kicking in over the next few months.