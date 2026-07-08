IMF sees India growing 6.4% in 2026 amid global slowdown

IMF: Vietnam tops growth at 7.5%

While India shines, Vietnam is actually topping the charts with a projected 7.5% growth this year.

China's pace is expected to cool off at 4.6%, partly due to high oil prices and some ongoing challenges.

The US should see steady growth at 2.3%, but the euro area is looking at 0.9% and the United Kingdom at 1.0%.

The IMF also notes inflation could tick up a bit in 2026 because of rising energy and food costs, but it expects things to settle gradually after that.