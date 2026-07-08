IMF sees India growing 6.4% in 2026 amid global slowdown
Business
India's economy is on track to grow by 6.4% in 2026, making it one of the fastest risers worldwide, according to the latest IMF report.
This upbeat forecast comes even as global growth slows down, thanks to strong spending by Indian consumers and a booming services sector.
IMF: Vietnam tops growth at 7.5%
While India shines, Vietnam is actually topping the charts with a projected 7.5% growth this year.
China's pace is expected to cool off at 4.6%, partly due to high oil prices and some ongoing challenges.
The US should see steady growth at 2.3%, but the euro area is looking at 0.9% and the United Kingdom at 1.0%.
The IMF also notes inflation could tick up a bit in 2026 because of rising energy and food costs, but it expects things to settle gradually after that.