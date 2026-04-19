IMF trims global 2026 growth outlook and raises inflation estimate
Business
The IMF just trimmed its global growth outlook for 2026 to 3.1% (down from 3.3%), blaming oil price spikes caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.
With energy and food prices climbing, the IMF raises its inflation estimate.
Global economic impact varies by country
The impact isn't the same everywhere: US wholesale inflation was lower than expected in March, even with pricier energy.
The U.K.'s economy managed a small boost thanks to its services sector, while China's manufacturing and exports outperformed, but shoppers there are still holding back.
Meanwhile, Taiwan's stock market has now overtaken the U.K.'s in value, a sign of how global dynamics are shifting fast.