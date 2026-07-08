IMF trims India's growth forecast to 6.4% for FY27
Business
The IMF just trimmed India's growth forecast for FY27 to 6.4% (down a notch from 6.5%), mainly because global energy prices are spiking due to conflict in West Asia.
Still, India's economy is holding strong: private spending and the booming services sector are keeping it among the world's fastest-growing countries.
IMF projects global growth 3% 2026
It's not just India feeling the heat. The IMF says global growth will slow to 3% in 2026 as energy prices and supply chain hiccups make things tougher worldwide.
Oil prices have jumped, and inflation is set to rise too, but there's some good news: the IMF expects India's growth to rebound to 6.7% by FY28 as things stabilize.