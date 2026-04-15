IMF warns global public debt could top 100% of GDP Business Apr 15, 2026

The IMF just sounded the alarm: global public debt is on track to top 100% of the world's GDP by 2029, a level not seen since just after World War II.

The main culprits? Ongoing economic shocks and rising conflict in West Asia, which are putting serious pressure on government budgets.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned these disruptions could have lasting effects.