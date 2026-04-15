IMF warns global public debt could top 100% of GDP
The IMF just sounded the alarm: global public debt is on track to top 100% of the world's GDP by 2029, a level not seen since just after World War II.
The main culprits? Ongoing economic shocks and rising conflict in West Asia, which are putting serious pressure on government budgets.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned these disruptions could have lasting effects.
IMF sees $20-$50B funding demand
Georgieva pointed out that supply shortages in Asia's oil and gas are making things even tougher.
She suggests central banks focus on keeping prices stable, and governments push for energy-saving habits like using public transport or working from home.
The IMF expects increased demand for financial help soon, possibly $20 billion to $50 billion worth, as rebuilding fiscal space will be critical once shocks subside.