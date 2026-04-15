IMF warns governments to bolster cybersecurity after Anthropic AI concerns
Business
The International Monetary Fund is sounding the alarm about new risks from artificial intelligence, especially after concerns about Anthropic's latest AI models.
Tobias Adrian of the IMF urged governments to step up now: he says strong cybersecurity policies and being ready for threats are a must as AI technology moves fast.
Banks testing Mythos under regulator scrutiny
Banks have started testing Mythos AI models because US officials worry they could be used to carry out catastrophic cyberattacks.
The Bank of England plans to discuss the impact with financial institutions, and the European Commission is keeping a close eye, too.
The big message: everyone needs to work together to keep global finance safe as AI evolves.