IMF warns Middle East conflict could hit Asia's energy supplies

IMF: Asia growth 4.4% inflation 2.6%

Even though 2026 started off looking good (thanks in part to lower US tariffs), the IMF now expects Asia's growth rate to dip, from 5% in 2025 down to 4.4% in 2026 and then 4.2% in 2027.

Inflation is also likely to rise as energy costs go up, possibly reaching 2.6% in 2026 (up from just 1.4% in 2025).

The IMF says central banks need to stay alert and be ready with smart policies if things get rocky.