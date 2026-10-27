IMF's Krishna Srinivasan: currency 1st defense, Asia drives 68% growth
Business
Krishna Srinivasan of the IMF says, "Your currency is your first line of defense."
Asia now drives a huge chunk of global growth, about 68%.
Srinivasan warns costlier EMIs, AI risk
Srinivasan also warned that interest rates are set to rise, which could make your EMIs more expensive.
There is some worry that foreign investors have gone missing from India's markets.
Plus, as artificial intelligence (AI) keeps advancing, basic coding jobs could be at risk, so staying ready for change and new skills really matters right now.